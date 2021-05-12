B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $301.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

