Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kaman Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaman stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,802.93 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.