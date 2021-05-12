Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.16 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.