Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AHH opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

