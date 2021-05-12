Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BVN stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

