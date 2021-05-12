Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $6.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. SVB Leerink has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.99 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,737,436 shares of company stock worth $838,952,152 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.