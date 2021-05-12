Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

