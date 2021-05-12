William Blair Comments on Nevro Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

NYSE NVRO opened at $150.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

