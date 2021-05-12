Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of PENN opened at $83.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

