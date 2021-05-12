Analyzing Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 167.53%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.66%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,109.95 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Vaxart $9.86 million 82.07 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -7.98

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Summary

Vaxart beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

