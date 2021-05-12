Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.94.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

