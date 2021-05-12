Aptinyx (APTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Several brokerages have commented on APTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.