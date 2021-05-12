Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

