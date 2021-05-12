Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.05.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$36.51 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

