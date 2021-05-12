Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.92.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,643,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

