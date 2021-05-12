Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $38.07 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

