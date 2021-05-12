NatWest Group (NWG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/6/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

