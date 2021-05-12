Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €11.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

SDF stock opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.42. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

