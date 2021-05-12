RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

