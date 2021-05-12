TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.50 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €28.50 ($33.53) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

