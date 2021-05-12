Cormark Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$53.15 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.