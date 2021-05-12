Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $122.10 and last traded at $123.45. 14,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.39.

Specifically, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,857 shares of company stock worth $65,499,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 146.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

