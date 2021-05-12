TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

Shares of T stock opened at C$26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.63. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.02 and a 1 year high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

