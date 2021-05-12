B. Riley Increases Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $411,363 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

