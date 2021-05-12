Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.90.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
