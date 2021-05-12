Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

