Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Moog stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

