Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.
Moog stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.
Moog Company Profile
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.