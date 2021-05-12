Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

RCPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

RCPUF stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.