Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

