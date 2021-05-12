Casper Sleep (CSPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. On average, analysts expect Casper Sleep to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last 90 days.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

