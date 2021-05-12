Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

RDFN opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

