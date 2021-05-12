Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Reduced by Analyst

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

