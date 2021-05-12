Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

SITE opened at $190.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

