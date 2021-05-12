Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSP. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

