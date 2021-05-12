Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 68,271 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $27.13.

The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

