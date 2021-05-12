Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) versus Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loomis AB (publ) and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Polymetal International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Polymetal International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 1.10 $174.15 million N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.86 $480.00 million $1.25 18.45

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76% Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

