Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.26. Zacks Investment Research now has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 14,816 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.