Manchester United Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

