Manchester United Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.
MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
