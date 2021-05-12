Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $359.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.25 million and the lowest is $312.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

