$122.78 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $122.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $499.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $506.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $594.33 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $607.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

