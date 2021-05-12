Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,717,521 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical volume of 154,731 call options.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

