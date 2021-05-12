Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.