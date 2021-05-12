Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Cineplex stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

