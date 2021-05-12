AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.