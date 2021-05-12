Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.