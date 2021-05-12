Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$17.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.59.

CCO stock opened at C$23.75 on Monday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

