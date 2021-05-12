JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Neutral

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

