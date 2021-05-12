JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Neutral

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

