Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenneco Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE TEN opened at $13.83 on Monday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Insiders sold 13,238,424 shares of company stock worth $154,674,477 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

