National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$120.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$80.80 and a twelve month high of C$123.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.