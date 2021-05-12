Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

BLX opened at C$35.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

