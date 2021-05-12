Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bilibili stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

